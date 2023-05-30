Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As April Gargiulo sees it, to make the finest of anything, whether that be wine, food or skincare, “you must begin with the highest quality raw materials and treat them with incredible care and diligence.”

It’s what led her to create her own skincare business: Vintner’s Daughter.

“I wanted to create a skincare company that made products the way Napa Valley makes wine, from the finest ingredients in the world, using time-honored techniques in order to bring about profound and lasting balance and health in the skin,” Gargiulo said.

“Most skincare, even the most expensive skincare is made in minutes from processed, synthetic ingredients that your skin does not recognize.”

At Vintner’s Daughter “every bottle begins with whole plants, and we spend three weeks infusing their incredible nutrition into every drop of our masterful formulas. Creating products from whole plants that speak your skin’s innate language is a radical approach in today’s industrialized beauty complex,” Gargiulo said.

“I had no idea how hard it would be when I started, and I would never have been able to hold this vision if I wasn't standing on the extraordinary shoulders of Napa Valley and her beautiful quality-obsessed community,” she said.

1. What was your first job?

My first paying job was in a restaurant kitchen in high school washing dishes, but my first job as an adult out of college was at a direct marketing firm in New York.

2. What’s the worst job you ever had?

The direct marketing firm.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Botanist.

Not try: Anything that required extensive time away from my family.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

It took 2-plus years to arrive at the final formula for our first product, Active Botanical Serum. At this point, I began talking to labs to help me produce the three weeks-long formula in greater volume.

What I came to find out as I was turned away from these labs one after the other, is that almost all skincare is made in six hours or less. They told me that no one makes products the way I wanted to and encouraged me to use “faster and cheaper” alternatives.

Coming from the winemaking world where a bottle of wine takes three years to make, three weeks felt like nothing to me. Had I not had that strong respect for what we lovingly call “the speed of quality” or the time it takes to make something truly exceptional, I would have backed down and accepted their lower-quality options.

Napa Valley’s heritage gave me the confidence in my vision for something truly different.

5. What are some of your guiding principles at your company?

Every decision we make at Vintner’s Daughter is driven by quality, performance and impact.

This is how we best serve the health and balance of our customers’ beautiful skin as well as our earth. We follow in the footsteps of legendary companies big and small that put long-term goals above short-term gain. We hope to be an inspiration for others who want to follow a different path.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

In many ways, local businesses are what make Napa, Napa. They give our beautiful valley character and a true sense of place. It can often be hard for small businesses to have the resources (time, money, people) that the permitting landscape in the valley requires. I wish we could make that process easier.

7. If you could change one thing about the beauty industry, what would it be?

So much of the traditional beauty world is fueled by fear and insecurity whether it be through manipulated images or words like “anti-aging” “correct” and “fix” that seek to undermine confidence. I want that to change. At Vintner’s Daughter, we are very focused on what we call Positive Beauty, which for us means creating and inspiring joy, confidence and gratitude in our beautiful skin.

8. You have a Napa Valley winery connection as well, right?

I am part owner of my family’s Oakville winery, Gargiulo Vineyards.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

We give 2% of our annual revenue to charities supporting women and children worldwide. We get to work with local and national organizations doing incredible work from Vitamin Angels to Project Night Night to Black Mamas Matter. It is a true joy to be able to give back with every bottle sold.

10. Who else would you like to see featured in 10 Questions?

Coral Brown, head of marketing/sales at Brown Estate Wines.

