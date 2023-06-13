Jason Moulton explained what led him to the wine industry.

In 2001, he was attending a Semester at Sea program. About 421 students were taking classes on a ship through Greece, Spain, Norway, Belgium, Russia, Morocco, Italy, Egypt and Turkey.

A class called "Mushrooms, Molds, and Fungi,” caught his attention.

“The class was designed to show how microbes have contributed to our evolution and history in ways that we take for granted,” he recalled. Topics ranged from the Irish potato famine to the Black Plague, vaccine discoveries, the Salem Witch trials, the discovery of yeast, cheese making, and of course, winemaking.

Traveling from port to port, “we assessed the historical relevance of these topics on the port country,” he said.

“Ultimately, the relationship of wine and how it relates to history, agriculture, gastronomy, geology, business, and sensory evaluation drove me to believe this was the industry for me.”

Today, Moulton is director of winemaking and viticulture at Whitehall Lane Winery.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Be a professional tennis player.

2. What was your first job?

Paperboy in Springfield, Illinois.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Working for a distributor in Chicago. It was competitive, commission-based, and difficult to justify making ends meet in a big city. To this day, I am grateful for the efforts our sales team makes, as it is a tough job selling wine in certain markets.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Building contractor. I love planning, building and designing things.

Not try: ER doctor. Too much trauma and the sight of blood just gets to me.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

The 2020 pandemic coupled with the 2020 fires that Napa Valley experienced. The global uncertainty that loomed during the pandemic was palpable, but to add another layer of fight or flight during the most important time of the year for our industry was challenging to say the least. We endured, made wine successfully, and are prepared to face any challenges that lie ahead.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

David Ramey (sometimes referred to as the Professor of California Chardonnay). He’s a scientist and businessman, so coupling those together as a winemaker truly made him a wealth of knowledge to have as a mentor.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Encourage outdoor activity and focus on the uniqueness of our weather, topography, terrain, and climate to diversify our core strength of wine tourism while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

8. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

In terms of farming, our addiction for having the need to till vineyards is something we are in the process of changing on a large scale. We seeded a vast number of our vineyards to a permanent (perennial) cover crop called Oakville bluegrass that lasts up to 10 years.

Our goals are eliminating multiple tractor passes, reducing fuel and herbicide use, and increasing organic matter in the soil, which eventually aids in our carbon sequestration efforts. No-till/regenerative farming, whether you irrigate or not is beneficial to our whole region and industry and I’m hopeful that others will see this is where the wine industry needs to move.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Obtain an MBA. I’m in the process of attending the Sonoma State Global Wine Executive MBA program. I’m halfway there…

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’m multi-lingual. I studied Spanish in college, as well as French.

Whitehall Lane Winery is located at 1563 St. Helena Hwy, in St. Helena.

