Although labor and delivery departments in a number of local hospitals and other birthing facilities have closed, The Midwives Childbirth Services has actually expanded and now offers care at two birth centers: the Napa Valley Birth Center and the Sonoma Valley Birth Center.

“Women are looking for a natural birth experience to celebrate the magnificence of what they do,” said Senior Licensed Midwife Paula Grady, who has delivered babies for 25 years.

Grady gave birth to five daughters. The first two were born in a hospital, but then she had a change of heart.

“There had been no trauma at the hospital births, and I have no idea where this thought originated, but I wanted to have the next baby at my friend’s home,” said Grady and laughed. “I had to look up 'Midwives' in the Yellow Pages. The experience of home birth blew me away. It was transformative and stirred a passion in me.”

All California midwives must be licensed with the California Medical Board to practice. Grady got her education at the National Midwifery Institute and is a Licensed Midwife (LM) with a national certification as a Certified Professional Midwife (CPM).

Grady runs the facility alongside the center’s executive director, husband Darren Grady. Also on the team is colleague Deborah (Fawn) Studebaker, LM, CPM. The center partners with midwife assistants and students, a lactation consultant, pregnancy and childbirth educators and consultant OB/GYN doctors.

The Napa center is located at 525 Lincoln Ave. and the Santa Rosa center (formerly Thrive Center for Birth and Family Wellness) is at 4859 Old Redwood Highway (themidwives.com). Should the need arise, they also work with nearby hospitals.

Natural childbirth is a vaginal birth involving no medical interventions such as forceps, vacuums, or epidurals. Medically trained professionals such as licensed midwives and doulas are available to assist with natural childbirth, whether the birth itself takes place in a hospital, stand-alone birthing center, or at home.

The American Association of Birth Centers describes birth centers as “a safe, alternative, choice 'in-between' home and hospital; a facility designed to support natural labor and delivery, supported by highly trained midwives and skilled staff, offering a family-centered, relaxed, calm, non-institutional experience.”

The Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley Birth Centers offer pre-natal care and childbirth attendance, along with emergency equipment and supplies if needed, and postpartum visits. The birth centers can also assist with home births, water births and doulas.

“There is a difference between midwives and doulas,” said Paula Grady. “A doula provides emotional and physical care, and postpartum support for the mother. As licensed midwives, we can provide medical care, order lab work such as ultrasound, and make medical decisions. Doulas don't provide medical care.”

Grady said that during natural birth, 99% of the mothers opt for using a birth tub, at least for part of the process. “I’d say that 75- 80% experience water births.” The birth centers have tubs available.

According to the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Health System Tracker, hospital childbirth costs an average of $18,865 nationwide, which includes pregnancy, delivery and postpartum care. The International Federation of Health Plans says our state is higher, “California is particularly expensive… with hospitals there charging an average of $26,380 for mothers to give birth to their child.”

The cost for the Midwives Childbirth Services is $7,500, with discount options and payment plans. Most insurance PPO plans cover at least part of birth center childbirths, HMOs may not.

The midwives said that the best candidates for a natural birth are “normal, healthy moms with normal, healthy babies.”

“Mothers feel safe and comfortable with us,” said Paula Grady. “They know the birth team will take good care of them. It’s an emotional, mental event and a big transformation.”

Studebaker added that natural childbirth is an excellent option for first-time mothers. “I’d say it’s better for first-time moms; in fact, it’s vital.”

Prior to the opening of the Sonoma Valley Birth Center, Rhiannon Sanders of Guerneville had her first child in February. She chose Paula and the Napa Valley Birth Center for the delivery.

“Early in my pregnancy, I didn’t know what the experience would be like,” said Sanders. “I went to an OB/GYN thinking they’d give me an education; information about what I should be eating and so on. I got none of that. As soon as I met Paula, though, she gave me a large booklet on what I could expect week by week. By then, I was far along at 35 weeks.”

“Originally, I thought I’d give birth at home, but when I saw the Napa Valley Birth Center, it looked as pleasant and comfortable as my own home. Since I live over an hour and a half away, I was concerned about the drive while in labor. Paula said I could come during early labor and just hang out. That reassured me. I think for first-time moms, the birth center is a happy medium between a hospital and home birth. It’s great to have all the resources right there.”

Darren Grady summed up what was important for people who want to have a natural birth. “With the recent closing of several hospital Labor and Delivery departments, North Bay mamas do have alternatives to a hospital birth,” he said in an email. “A stand-alone birth center is becoming even more viable as a safe, supportive setting for pregnancy and childbirth. Paula and the midwives can provide midwifery care and a natural birth experience at the Napa Valley Birth Center in Napa or the Sonoma Valley Birth Center in Santa Rosa.”

