Adventist Health St. Helena was awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for the fourth consecutive time by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, said a news release.

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

This accolade recognizes St. Helena Hospital as Napa County’s only hospital to receive four consecutive straight ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grades from Leapfrog Group since Fall 2021, the release said.

“Our pattern of excellence, with four 'A's in a row, is no coincidence. I'm proud to say we've earned another 'A' from Leapfrog. This is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication in ensuring our patients receive the care they need," said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.