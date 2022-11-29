 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena nationally recognized with an ‘A’ grade

  • Updated
Adventist Health St. Helena hospital

Adventist Health St. Helena hospital 

 Submitted photo

Adventist Health St. Helena received an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022.

This national distinction recognizes Adventist Health St. Helena’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital, a news release said.

Adventist Health St. Helena has been recognized with an ‘A’ rating three times running for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group and is the only hospital in Napa County to receive this recognition, the release said. 

“We achieved this recognition by providing the best possible care to our patients while ensuring they are cared for in a safe and compassionate environment,” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.

“Three A’s in a row is no coincidence. This pattern of excellence is directly related to our dedicated staff and their concern for the community's well-being. I am proud we’ve earned another ‘A’ from Leapfrog.”

Info: adventisthealth.org/st-helena/quality/awards.

