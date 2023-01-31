 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley biz buzz: Aetna Springs resort sold for $35 million

Aetna Springs 1

The gate to Aetna Springs is seen in Pope Valley on Friday, January 13.

 Nick Otto, Register

In 1891, Len Owens bought Napa County's Aetna Springs for $35,000. Today, 132 years later, it has been sold again: this time for $35 million. 

A deed recorded in Napa County on Jan. 25 reports that the seller of the property was Aetna Springs Resorts LLC. In 2018, Aetna Springs Resort LLC bought 3,000 acres of Pope Valley land that included the 670-acre resort. 

The new owner is Aetna Springs Owner LLC, care of Weller Development in Bethesda, Maryland. 

A rebirth of the historic Aetna Springs resort in remote, northern Napa County's Pope Valley area could come as soon as 2026.

Six Senses Napa Valley announced in late January that it will welcome guests to the western edge of a 3,000-acre estate that includes the old resort.
It is working with Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors “to revitalize this precious jewel in the Napa crown,” Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs said in a news release.

Aetna Springs is a historic Napa County resort founded in the late 1800s that is now vacant, but could be reborn.

