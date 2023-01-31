Napa Valley biz buzz: Aetna Springs resort sold for $35 million

In 1891, Len Owens bought Napa County's Aetna Springs for $35,000. Today, 132 years later, it has been sold again: this time for $35 million.
A deed recorded in Napa County on Jan. 25 reports that the seller of the property was Aetna Springs Resorts LLC. In 2018, Aetna Springs Resort LLC bought 3,000 acres of Pope Valley land that included the 670-acre resort.
The new owner is Aetna Springs Owner LLC, care of Weller Development in Bethesda, Maryland.
Six Senses Napa Valley announced in late January that it will welcome guests to the western edge of a 3,000-acre estate that includes the old resort. It is working with Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors “to revitalize this precious jewel in the Napa crown,” Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs said in a news release.
