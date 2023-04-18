David Amadia, former president of Ridge Vineyards, has accepted a new role as chief operating officer at Fantesca Estate & Winery starting in early April.

Amadia’s 30-plus year wine industry experience, including the last 17 years with Ridge, "has been a journey of elevating world-class wineries and wines," said a news release.

"His path includes meaningful stints at Penfolds with Grange, at Bonny Doon with Le Cigare Volant, and at Ridge Vineyards with Monte Bello. Throughout his career, Amadia has led teams to elevated performance by improving business sustainability, quality and depth of distribution, and awareness with key press and trade," said the release.

“David’s roles and relationships with wine industry icons and his top-level executive experience is precisely what we were searching for,” notes Susan Hoff, Fantesca Estate & Winery proprietress. “We’ve built our dream here on Spring Mountain and now think that David can take us to the next level,” notes proprietor, Duane Hoff.

“Fantesca is approaching its 20th anniversary and Susan, Duane and the team have done an amazing job of attracting great talent, producing exceptionally high-quality wine, and establishing a loyal clientele. My role is to collaborate with and lead this talented team to set an ambitious course for even greater things over the next 20 years and then successfully execute this ambitious vision.”

Fantesca Estate & Winery is in St. Helena and is open by appointment only.