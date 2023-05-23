B Cellars, an Oakville estate, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first vintage, said a news release.

Founded in 2003 by Duffy Keys and Jim Borsack, B Cellars “has become a benchmark for wine making expertise, customer loyalty, and unparalleled culinary programming,” said the release.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Co-founders Borsack and Keys describe themselves as two guys who set out to create food centric, world-class wines showcased by a winery experience that didn’t exist in Napa Valley 20 years ago. Without any wine industry background, their instincts told them it was time to fill a void with a reimagined approach to wine production and tasting.

“While many wineries promote pairings, few do it with the commitment to excellence that we do,” noted Keys.

“Our first 10 years solidified B Cellars reputation for producing best-in-class wines from Napa Valley and neighboring Sonoma,” said Borsack. “During the second 10 years of our journey, our vision expanded to include our desire to change the way visitors to Napa Valley engage with a winery.”

B Cellars released its first two labels in 2003, two namesake blends that are still produced today: Blend 24, inspired by the Super-Tuscan wines of Italy and comprising Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Syrah, and Blend 25, a food-friendly blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, said the release.

“If the number of labels we make seems over the top, they are made in small lot quantities to satisfy the palates of the loyal customer base we have built over two decades,” said Keys.

Borsack and Keys credit their decision to turn away from selling through third-party distributors to focus on selling exclusively direct to consumers as a major turning point in the B Cellars success story.

“One of the great things about the B Cellars study was including non-winery businesses,” said Kyle Richey, co-founder of Metis. The study included restaurants, hotels and even retailers. “This was a counter-intuitive approach to figure out how to build a wine business — very revolutionary,” added Richey.

In 2012, Keys and Borsack conceived and developed from the ground-up their vision for a reimagined, experience-driven winery. Situated on the Oakville Cross Road, “this state-of-the-art wine production facility includes an extensive cave network for barrel storage and several entertainment areas for wine tasting,” said the release.

Photos: Take a look at what's coming to Napa's Borreo Building. Hint: wine. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building.