Fairfield Automotive Partners announced that BMW of Fairfield is now open at its permanent new home, "offering a luxurious automotive sales and service experience" for Napa and Solano counties.

The dealership held a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration on May 23.

The 45,000-square-foot luxury car dealership is now located at 2399 Auto Mall Parkway in Fairfield.

“We are thrilled to unveil this guest-centric buying experience that is designed to be more inviting and less stressful,” said Justin LeGrand-Logan, general manager of BMW of Fairfield.

Hal Logan, the dealer principal at BMW of Fairfield, lives in Napa County.

