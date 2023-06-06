Napa Valley Community Foundation announced the appointment of Caitlin Childs as its new senior director of communications and marketing.

Childs, “a skilled communicator and fervent community advocate, will utilize her exceptional storytelling abilities to showcase the heart of the Foundation’s work, showcasing its impact and influence on the wider community,” said the release.

In her former role as director of communications at Community Foundation Sonoma County, Childs crafted communications “that inspired donors to contribute more than $25 million for disaster recovery initiatives,” said the release.

"Caitlin is like a shot of espresso in our morning coffee," said Terence Mulligan, president of the Foundation. "Her energy, storytelling chops and commitment to community service are going to help us tremendously.”

