Clemente's Authentic Italian Take Out has moved to another new location. The business is now operating at 1758 Industrial Way #107 in Napa.
Current hours: Tues. to Sat. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Before this move, Clemente's was temporarily located on Trancas Street. Before that, it was a longtime tenant inside Val's Liquors in downtown Napa.
Clemente's is known for its traditional Italian pasta dishes, soups and sides, in particular its malfatti.
Online orders can be placed at: clementestakeout.square.site and DoorDash.
Photos: Clemente Cittoni and his famous malfatti
