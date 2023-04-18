Clemente's Authentic Italian Take Out has moved to another new location. The business is now operating at 1758 Industrial Way #107 in Napa.

Current hours: Tues. to Sat. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before this move, Clemente's was temporarily located on Trancas Street. Before that, it was a longtime tenant inside Val's Liquors in downtown Napa.

Clemente's is known for its traditional Italian pasta dishes, soups and sides, in particular its malfatti.

Online orders can be placed at: clementestakeout.square.site and DoorDash.

Info: 707-395-8684

