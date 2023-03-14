Compass, one of the largest residential real estate brokerage in the U.S., announced the opening of a new location at 1505 Main St. in St. Helena.

"Compass real estate professionals have been honored to help guide people home throughout Napa and Sonoma counties offering elevated and innovative answers to all real estate needs," said a news release.

"We welcome our friends and neighbors to visit as we settle into our new accommodations."

