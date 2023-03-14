FOR THE REGISTER
Compass, one of the largest residential real estate brokerage in the U.S., announced the opening of a new location at 1505 Main St. in St. Helena.
"Compass real estate professionals have been honored to help guide people home throughout Napa and Sonoma counties offering elevated and innovative answers to all real estate needs," said a news release.
"We welcome our friends and neighbors to visit as we settle into our new accommodations."
Info:
compass.com, 707-967-1340
Photos: Go inside Napa County's most expensive home sold in February
1480 West Zinfandel Lane
This St. Helena home was the MOST expensive home sold in Napa County in February. It sold for $6.25 million. The home is located at 1480 West Zinfandel Lane.
Source: Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Ned Bonzi Photography
