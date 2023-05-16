FOR THE REGISTER
The Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of Alonso Corona as its new executive director.
"With his extensive experience as a successful business owner and deep roots in the Napa community, Corona brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the chamber's leadership," said a news release.
Corona, a long-time resident of Napa, "is well-known for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to fostering economic growth within the local Hispanic community."
As the former owner of Greene's Cleaners, "he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to serving the needs of his customers."
"I am truly honored and excited to join the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as its Executive Director," said Alonso Corona. "I am deeply committed to promoting the success of Hispanic businesses."
