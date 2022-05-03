Napa Valley biz buzz: Cossi launches Cossi Family Coaching

Debbie Cossi, the retired St. Helena childcare provider known as “Miss Debbie,” has launched a parent coaching business, Cossi Family Coaching.

“Becoming a parent coach was the easiest decision I have ever made,” said Cossi.

“I love this work because I know I am making a difference to families who feel overwhelmed and want to make positive changes for themselves and for their kids."

As a family coach, Cossi helps parents determine the family strengths, challenges and goals and helps parents develop a plan of practical, positive long-term solutions.

From preschool to teens, family coaching includes support with creating routines, dealing with tantrums and back talk, family contributions, media management, setting boundaries and much more.

She offers both in person and virtual coaching packages, tailor made to the individual family needs.

“Parenting is one of the most joyful things you will ever do” says Cossi. “And it’s one of the hardest. I know that all parents could use support."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.