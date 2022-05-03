 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Valley biz buzz: Cossi launches Cossi Family Coaching

Debbie Cossi, the retired St. Helena childcare provider known as “Miss Debbie,” has launched a parent coaching business, Cossi Family Coaching.

“Becoming a parent coach was the easiest decision I have ever made,” said Cossi.

“I love this work because I know I am making a difference to families who feel overwhelmed and want to make positive changes for themselves and for their kids."

As a family coach, Cossi helps parents determine the family strengths, challenges and goals and helps parents develop a plan of practical, positive long-term solutions.

From preschool to teens, family coaching includes support with creating routines, dealing with tantrums and back talk, family contributions, media management, setting boundaries and much more. 

She offers both in person and virtual coaching packages, tailor made to the individual family needs.

“Parenting is one of the most joyful things you will ever do” says Cossi. “And it’s one of the hardest. I know that all parents could use support."

People are also reading…

Info: cossifamilycoaching.com

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Debbie Cossi

Debbie Cossi

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News