Randy and Crystal Gularte, owners of Crown Realty Property Management, announced that they have sold the company to key employees and several existing property managers. The sale closed April 1, said a news release.
Crown Realty Property Management has been doing business in Napa and Solano counties for over 60 years, said the release.
The company has three offices, 14 property managers and 10 support staff personnel to manage homeowners associations, vacation rentals and long-term residential/commercial investment property in Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Marin counties.
Danielle Gularte Maloney takes the reigns as company manager and acting president while continuing to serve her existing clients and property management portfolio, said the release.
Fernanda Navarro will continue to serve as the office operations manager.
The new shareholders are: Danielle Gularte Maloney, Fernanda Navarro, Angela Anderson, Haley Nissen Darnelle, Sarah Ruggiero Baldock, Tanner Bushby, Karlie Ocenasek (Vacaville office), Kevin Nickerson, Steven Salinas, Ryan Proctor, Stacie Truitt-Rasmusen. Kimi Blaine (Vacaville office), Ryan Henderson, Dan Robert, Ron Ruggiero and Rebecca Daigle.
Randy and Crystal Gularte, and the Gularte family, have kept an ownership interest in the company.
Info: 1601 Lincoln Ave, Napa, 707-255-0880
More and more young people are renting for longer, and buying later in their lives. But is renting just a waste of money vs. home ownership?
Here's how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state
A look at where households are 'severely cost-burdened'
It is no secret that millennials and many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting—but whether that saves money or wastes it largely depends on how long a household intends to stay there.
Since 1981 the government has defined people spending more than 30% of their income on housing as "
cost-burdened," while those spending more than 50% of their income are "severely cost-burdened." Stacker examined 2021 Census Bureau data, released in 2022, to find how many renters in each state spend more than half their income on housing. Aside from housing, Americans incur necessary monthly expenses such as groceries, utilities, child care, insurance, and more. In areas where housing is expensive, or the median household income is low, it becomes harder for families to juggle the rising cost of living.
Keep reading to discover which states lead the pack in households paying more than half of their income to pay rent.
Pixabay
#51. South Dakota
- Households that rent: 109,257
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 15.11%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.70%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 10.72%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.20%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons
#50. North Dakota
- Households that rent: 118,962
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 16.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.77%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.80%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.45%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.05%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.50%
Cubcake76 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Montana
- Households that rent: 137,088
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 17.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.13%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.86%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.48%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Idaho
- Households that rent: 195,010
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.16%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.94%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.69%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.49%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Maine
- Households that rent: 149,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.35%
--- Households making less than $10K: 49.88%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 38.06%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 26.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.29%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.76%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Pixabay
#46. New Hampshire
- Households that rent: 150,801
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.68%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.60%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.15%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.33%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.63%
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock
#45. Arkansas
- Households that rent: 390,637
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.19%
--- Households making less than $10K: 53.46%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 53.20%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.57%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.32%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Utah
- Households that rent: 333,437
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.73%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.98%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.55%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.67%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 11.27%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.20%
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Kansas
- Households that rent: 382,286
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.74%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.83%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.17%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.24%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.52%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.01%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Wisconsin
- Households that rent: 781,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.82%
--- Households making less than $10K: 67.0%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.05%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 22.63%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.03%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Oklahoma
- Households that rent: 534,130
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.13%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.91%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 14.90%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.08%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.70%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.11%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.24%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Indiana
- Households that rent: 774,845
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.64%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.52%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.41%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.88%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Ohio
- Households that rent: 1,586,436
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.34%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.45%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.52%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.54%
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Kentucky
- Households that rent: 559,686
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.39%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.75%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 49.81%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.51%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.92%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.22%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.21%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Pixabay
#37. Iowa
- Households that rent: 365,356
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.53%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.13%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.55%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.83%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Alaska
- Households that rent: 90,166
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.45%
--- Households making less than $10K: 59.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.85%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.15%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.51%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Wonderlane // Flickr
#35. Missouri
- Households that rent: 770,131
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.32%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.99%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.05%
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Nebraska
- Households that rent: 253,400
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 69.28%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 52.42%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.23%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.29%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.16%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Tennessee
- Households that rent: 901,349
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.22%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.50%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.46%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.53%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.13%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.55%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development // Flickr
#32. Wyoming
- Households that rent: 69,516
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 78.19%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.75%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 0.30%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.36%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Jeffrey Beal // Wikimedia Commons
#31. North Carolina
- Households that rent: 1,385,421
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.03%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.19%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 30.98%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.40%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.59%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.27%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Washington D.C.
- Households that rent: 186,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.23%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 65.57%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 50.76%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.20%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 9.24%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.44%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Pixabay
#29. Minnesota
- Households that rent: 615,932
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.18%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.73%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.84%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.44%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.87%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Payton Chung // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Alabama
- Households that rent: 589,627
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.15%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.97%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.34%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.66%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Washington
- Households that rent: 1,088,354
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.63%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.73%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.92%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.27%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 20.33%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.42%
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#26. South Carolina
- Households that rent: 578,676
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.02%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.32%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.36%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.69%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.33%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
North Charleston // Flickr
#25. Pennsylvania
- Households that rent: 1,571,478
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.99%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.41%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.59%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 31.70%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.23%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.46%
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons
#24. New Mexico
- Households that rent: 254,299
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.04%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.09%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.89%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.72%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#23. West Virginia
- Households that rent: 179,396
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.10%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.69%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 46.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 16.44%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.95%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Illinois
- Households that rent: 1,620,987
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.40%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 62.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 37.18%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.48%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.24%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Colin J Bird // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Virginia
- Households that rent: 1,079,291
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.99%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.39%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 43.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.07%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.59%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Morgan Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Mississippi
- Households that rent: 342,543
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.58%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.95%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 51.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.0%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.11%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.43%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.23%
Jerrye & Roy Klotz // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Texas
- Households that rent: 4,035,245
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.94%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.08%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.48%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.87%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.48%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.65%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Pixabay
#18. Rhode Island
- Households that rent: 161,721
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.78%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 41.83%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.80%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Arizona
- Households that rent: 912,033
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.44%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.48%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.05%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.22%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Georgia
- Households that rent: 1,358,983
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.12%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.63%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.17%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.09%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.58%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Marcia Todd // Flickr
#15. Michigan
- Households that rent: 1,085,451
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.20%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.74%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.06%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.43%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.35%
Elisa.rolle // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Massachusetts
- Households that rent: 1,016,582
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.64%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.14%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.95%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.22%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 26.26%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 7.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.15%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.66%
IIP Photo Archive // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Colorado
- Households that rent: 766,809
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.55%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.31%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.70%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.86%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.39%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Vermont
- Households that rent: 73,872
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 70.71%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.46%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 35.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.96%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.68%
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Oregon
- Households that rent: 616,569
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.25%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.62%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.47%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.22%
Visitor7 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Maryland
- Households that rent: 757,989
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.61%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.58%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 59.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.07%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.84%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.56%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Connecticut
- Households that rent: 476,797
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.79%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.01%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.22%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.97%
Woodward, Ashbel, House // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Delaware
- Households that rent: 108,545
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.0%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.49%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 14.72%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.93%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.08%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#7. New Jersey
- Households that rent: 1,244,971
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.30%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.27%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 61.40%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 25.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.58%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.34%
Pixabay
#6. Louisiana
- Households that rent: 583,014
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.29%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.60%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.04%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 24.50%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.04%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.02%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.31%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Flickr
#5. Nevada
- Households that rent: 486,832
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.62%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 81.69%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 49.79%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.14%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Luke H. Gordon // Wikimedia Commons
#4. California
- Households that rent: 5,926,357
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.57%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.16%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.51%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 64.87%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 37.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 13.60%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.69%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.96%
Pixabay
#3. New York
- Households that rent: 3,413,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.66%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 63.84%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 48.10%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 24.39%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 8.42%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.57%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.86%
Rtd2101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Hawaii
- Households that rent: 183,427
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.31%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.16%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.43%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 42.56%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 21.71%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 6.97%
--- Households making $100K or more: 1.30%
karamysh // Shutterstock
#1. Florida
- Households that rent: 2,793,000
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.60%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.25%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 76.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 55.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 18.50%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.06%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.67%
Pixabay
