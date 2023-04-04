Randy and Crystal Gularte, owners of Crown Realty Property Management, announced that they have sold the company to key employees and several existing property managers. The sale closed April 1, said a news release.

Crown Realty Property Management has been doing business in Napa and Solano counties for over 60 years, said the release.

The company has three offices, 14 property managers and 10 support staff personnel to manage homeowners associations, vacation rentals and long-term residential/commercial investment property in Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Marin counties.

Danielle Gularte Maloney takes the reigns as company manager and acting president while continuing to serve her existing clients and property management portfolio, said the release.

Fernanda Navarro will continue to serve as the office operations manager.

The new shareholders are: Danielle Gularte Maloney, Fernanda Navarro, Angela Anderson, Haley Nissen Darnelle, Sarah Ruggiero Baldock, Tanner Bushby, Karlie Ocenasek (Vacaville office), Kevin Nickerson, Steven Salinas, Ryan Proctor, Stacie Truitt-Rasmusen. Kimi Blaine (Vacaville office), Ryan Henderson, Dan Robert, Ron Ruggiero and Rebecca Daigle.

Randy and Crystal Gularte, and the Gularte family, have kept an ownership interest in the company.

Info: 1601 Lincoln Ave, Napa, 707-255-0880

