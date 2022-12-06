 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley biz buzz: Diana Zapolski elected to Land Trust board of trustees

The Land Trust of Napa County announced that Diana Zapolski recently joined its board of trustees.

Zapolski is a writer and communications strategist. She has volunteered her time in leadership roles with community organizations across the country, including service as a trustee of the Napa Valley Film Festival, the Blue Oak School in Napa and the political action committee for Planned Parenthood of Central North Carolina.

She currently serves as a co-president of the board of directors of Lunchtime Productions, Inc., a dramatic arts education nonprofit known as Cafeteria Kids Theater, serving children and teens across Napa Valley. 

Info: napalandtrust.org, 707-252-3270

Diana Zapolski

 Bob McClenahan

