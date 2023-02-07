FOR THE REGISTER
Napa's classic 'dive' bar, The Green Door, has a new owner. Take a peek inside this local institution here.
Jennifer Huffman, Register video
Elite Partner Commercial (affiliated with RE/MAX Gold) announced that Napa's Green Door bar has been sold.
Darrell Bressler, the previous owner of the bar, bought the Green Door in 1992. Bressler died in Nov. 2021.
The new owner is Greg Medow of Marin County. Medow also owns a "dive bar" in San Francisco called Flanahan's Pub.
“Darrell loved to serve others and to be the organizer of social events," said Carmen Gray, managing partner of Elite Partners Commercial. "It was a true honor to help his children find the right buyer."
“I was very proud to represent the family of The Green Door,” said Armando Lincoln of Elite Partners Commercial. "We were not only able to get them top dollar, but we were able to make sure that the community still has its favorite watering hole."
“There is nothing better than helping clients on either side of an acquisition, and seeing them sigh in relief once the transaction has successfully been completed," said Peter Gray, managing partner of Elite Partners Commercial.
PHOTOS: Dive into the Green Door
Green Door 5
A portrait of Harold nd Rose Marie Smith, the original owners of the Green Door hangs in the bar in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 6
Soft afternoon light falls on tables inside the Green Door in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's Green Door bar 1969
Napa's Green Door bar, 1969. Some regulars noticed
three feet under the "door" on the sign. Yet today's sign only shows two feet under the green door.
Napa County Historical Society
The Green Door, Jim Knudsen and Darrell Bressler
Darrell Bressler and son Jimmy Knudsen at the Green Door. Darrell owned the bar until he passed away in 2021.
Submitted image
Green Door 7
A cash only sign is seen behind the bar at the Green Door in Napa Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 8
Patrons are reflected in a mirror as they sit at the bar of the Green Door in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 9
The sign for the Green Door is seen in Napa on Tuesday, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 4
A neon Budweiser sign is seen at the Green Door in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 10
Bar Manager Patty Heath, who has been a fixture at the Green Door in Napa for 17 years, is seen serving a patron on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's Green Door bar
A 2001 ad for Napa's Green Door bar.
Jennifer Huffman
Napa's Green Door bar
A 1972 ad for Napa's Green Door bar.
Napa's Green Door bar
A 1996 ad for Napa's Green Door bar.
Green Door 1
A man carries an empty beer case out of the back door at the Green Door bar in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 11
The Green Door is seen in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 12
Patrons are reflected in a mirror as they sit at the bar of the Green Door in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 13
Empty glasses basque in the glow of a red light as they wait to be washed at the Green Door in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's Green Door bar
A 1999 Napa Register story about Napa's Green Door bar.
Napa's Green Door bar
A 1999 Napa Register story about Napa's Green Door bar.
Napa's Green Door bar
Harold Smith's obituary. He opened the Green Door bar in Napa.
Green Door 2
Bar Manager Patty Heath, who has been a fixture at the Green Door in Napa for 17 years, is seen working behind the bar on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 3
Patrons line the bar at the Green Door in Napa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
Green Door 14
Bar Manager Patty Heath washes glasses at the Green Door in Napa Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
