Elite Partner Commercial (affiliated with RE/MAX Gold) announced that Napa's Green Door bar has been sold.

Darrell Bressler, the previous owner of the bar, bought the Green Door in 1992. Bressler died in Nov. 2021.

The new owner is Greg Medow of Marin County. Medow also owns a "dive bar" in San Francisco called Flanahan's Pub.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Darrell loved to serve others and to be the organizer of social events," said Carmen Gray, managing partner of Elite Partners Commercial. "It was a true honor to help his children find the right buyer."

“I was very proud to represent the family of The Green Door,” said Armando Lincoln of Elite Partners Commercial. "We were not only able to get them top dollar, but we were able to make sure that the community still has its favorite watering hole."

“There is nothing better than helping clients on either side of an acquisition, and seeing them sigh in relief once the transaction has successfully been completed," said Peter Gray, managing partner of Elite Partners Commercial.

PHOTOS: Dive into the Green Door Green Door 5 Green Door 6 Napa's Green Door bar 1969 The Green Door, Jim Knudsen and Darrell Bressler Green Door 7 Green Door 8 Green Door 9 Green Door 4 Green Door 10 Napa's Green Door bar Napa's Green Door bar Napa's Green Door bar Green Door 1 Green Door 11 Green Door 12 Green Door 13 Napa's Green Door bar Napa's Green Door bar Napa's Green Door bar Green Door 2 Green Door 3 Green Door 14