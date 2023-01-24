Napa Valley biz buzz: Favia-Erickson elected to Land Trust board of trustees

Land Trust of Napa County announced that Annie Favia-Erickson recently joined its board of trustees.

As a viticulturist and vintner, Annie Favia-Erickson has been an advocate for holistic farming in the Napa Valley since the 1990s. She began Favia Wines in 2001 with her husband and partner Andy Erickson and ERDA TEA in 2018.

"Her deep love and reverence for the natural world drives not only her work growing grapes, herbal teas, olives, vegetables, fruit and flowers, but also her passion to help the Land Trust to maintain the natural ecosystems and beauty of the Napa Valley," said a news release.

“I feel blessed to live in the Napa Valley,” said Favia-Erickson, “and feel a responsibility to help the Land Trust preserve its biodiversity, beauty and resources.”

