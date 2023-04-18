Festival Napa Valley announced the appointment of David Shimmon to its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our board, now numbering 31 vintners and community leaders,” said board chairman Robin Baggett, proprietor of Alpha Omega, Tolosa, and Perinet wineries. “He brings a wealth of experience and a passion for the arts, and we will benefit greatly from his leadership and guidance.”

Shimmon is a technology entrepreneur and arts advocate with over 25 years of experience and leadership in the semiconductor and related industries. He has served as chairman, chief executive officer, advisor, or board member to many companies and as president of Fortune 500 company U.S. Filter Corporation.

In addition to his business initiatives, Shimmon has served on the boards of several not-for-profit groups and government-sponsored economic and social policy councils.

“I am honored to join the board of one of the nation’s most admired festivals and look forward to advancing the impact of its many arts education and programming initiatives,” said Shimmon.

Festival Napa Valley’s 17th Summer Season will take place at venues throughout Napa Valley, July 8-23.

Close Festival Napa Valley patrons enjoy the food and wine of Taste of Napa on Saturday held at Cairdean Estates in St. Helena. The Reserve Room of Taste of Napa was bustling with a DJ, views of Napa Valley and tastes of Napa Valley wine. Brannan's of Calistoga served a chilled corn soup for Taste of Napa at Festival Napa Valley. Calistoga Inn's Skuna Bay salmon cakes Thai style were served with curried rice noodles and Thai basil at Taste of Napa for Festival Napa Valley. Calistoga Inn's Oregon Bay shrimp sliders with remoulade, arugula and cucumbers was served at Taste of Napa for Festival Napa Valley. Eoin Harrington, center, performs with his band and Alison DiBella, far left, for the Allegro After Party on Friday at Solage Calistoga. Kristin Chenoweth performs in the courtyard at Castello di Amorosa for the Grand Opening show of Festival Napa Valley. Patrons of the Festival Napa Valley Grand Opening After Party admire the Tesla Model X that was on display at Solage Calistoga. Guests enjoy wine and appetizers before the Grand Opening show of Festival Napa Valley at Castello di Amorosa in the Castello's Great Hall on Friday, July 15. Festival Napa Valley 2016 Festival Napa Valley kicked off on July 15 with a Grand Opening performance by Kristen Chynoweth at Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga.