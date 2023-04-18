Festival Napa Valley announced the appointment of David Shimmon to its board of directors.
“We are thrilled to welcome David to our board, now numbering 31 vintners and community leaders,” said board chairman Robin Baggett, proprietor of Alpha Omega, Tolosa, and Perinet wineries. “He brings a wealth of experience and a passion for the arts, and we will benefit greatly from his leadership and guidance.”
Shimmon is a technology entrepreneur and arts advocate with over 25 years of experience and leadership in the semiconductor and related industries. He has served as chairman, chief executive officer, advisor, or board member to many companies and as president of Fortune 500 company U.S. Filter Corporation.
In addition to his business initiatives, Shimmon has served on the boards of several not-for-profit groups and government-sponsored economic and social policy councils.
“I am honored to join the board of one of the nation’s most admired festivals and look forward to advancing the impact of its many arts education and programming initiatives,” said Shimmon.
Festival Napa Valley’s 17th Summer Season will take place at venues throughout Napa Valley, July 8-23.
