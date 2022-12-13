Napa Valley biz buzz: First Street Napa adds Deuces Market, Stretch Lab

First Street Napa announced that it has signed leases for new retail tenants that will open in 2023.

Retailers opening in 2023 at First Street Napa at 1300 First St. include:

● Deuces Market, a full-service café-grocery, will open in February in Suite 222.

● Stretch Lab, a national fitness franchise, will open in late January in Suite 261.

● The Society, an indoor cycling & strength studio (and current tenant) will open in a new permanent location in Suite 242.

“First Street Napa remains a highly engaging shopping and lifestyle destination for residents and out of town visitors to the Napa Valley region which continues to drive interest from local and national retailers,” said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member, First Street Napa.

Zapolski Real Estate has realized significant demand for office and retail space on its First Street Napa property that is located on First Street in the heart of downtown Napa, said a news release.

Office space at the property is 100% occupied and retail space is currently at 90% occupancy while Zapolski Real Estate completes the build out of the property’s remaining space on its Clay Street Promenade.