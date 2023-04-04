Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley named Robby Delaney as general manager.

A veteran team member with a 16-year legacy at Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts, "Delaney brings a wealth of hospitality management experience, ranging from his most recent role at the award-winning Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea to renowned properties in Denver, Beverly Hills and Seattle," said a news release.

At the newly awarded Forbes Five-Star resort, Delaney is charged with ushering the property into its next chapter, overseeing its strategic operations, profitability, guest services, food and beverage management, sales and marketing and more, said the release.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley opened in the Fall of 2021. Located in Calistoga it features 85 guest rooms and suites and 20 private residences.

“Wine country is one the most beautiful and dynamic destinations in the world, and I am so fortunate to join the exceptional Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley team,” said Delaney.

Originally from San Diego, Delaney joined Four Seasons in 2007 as a front desk agent.

Delaney holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from California State University San Marcos.

