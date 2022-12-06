Napa Valley biz buzz: Holly Dawson appointed Napa County PIO

The county of Napa appointed Holly Dawson as the county’s deputy county executive officer – communications, announced David Morrison, the county’s interim CEO.

In the new role, Dawson will be responsible for managing Napa County’s overall community and intergovernmental communications strategy and helping to advance federal, state, and local legislative priorities.

“Holly brings a wealth of experience to this important leadership position,” said Morrison.

Most recently, Dawson served as director of public affairs and communications for Napa Valley College, where she oversaw communications and legislative affairs and served as the public information officer.

Prior to that, she served as executive director of Leadership Napa Valley.

Holly moved to Napa in 2000 to serve as the opening marketing director for Copia: The American Center for Wine, Food & the Arts, and started a consulting business in Napa in 2009.

Dawson’s professional background includes six years as director, corporate communications and community affairs for KQED public television and radio.