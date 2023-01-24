 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley biz buzz: If Given A Chance names Fox as executive director

Beth Fox

If Given A Chance, “a program that transforms the lives of high-potential Napa County high school and college students,” has selected Beth Fox, MNA, as its executive director.

Fox took over Jan. 1 from Peg Maddocks, who retired as executive director and will continue as a member of the board of directors, said a news release.

"Fox has a strong background in leading educational and nonprofit organizations to increase revenue, build community partnerships, and connect to stakeholders," said the release.

She earned a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from University of San Francisco. Her background includes fundraising, marketing, finance, capacity building and strategic planning.

“I am so inspired by the exceptional work of If Given a Chance and its positive impact since 1995 on the futures of over 400 students who faced profound, traumatic challenges,” Fox said.

Fox recently was director of development and marketing at the Sonoma Community Center and interim director of development at La Luz Center in Sonoma.

Info: 707-260-5656, ifgivenachance.org