Napa Valley biz buzz: If Given A Chance names Fox as executive director

If Given A Chance, “a program that transforms the lives of high-potential Napa County high school and college students,” has selected Beth Fox, MNA, as its executive director.
Fox took over Jan. 1 from Peg Maddocks, who retired as executive director and will continue as a member of the board of directors, said a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
"Fox has a strong background in leading educational and nonprofit organizations to increase revenue, build community partnerships, and connect to stakeholders," said the release.
She earned a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from University of San Francisco. Her background includes fundraising, marketing, finance, capacity building and strategic planning.
“I am so inspired by the exceptional work of If Given a Chance and its positive impact since 1995 on the futures of over 400 students who faced profound, traumatic challenges,” Fox said.
People are also reading…
Fox recently was director of development and marketing at the Sonoma Community Center and interim director of development at La Luz Center in Sonoma.
Info: 707-260-5656, ifgivenachance.org
NapaStat: A look at Napa County by the numbers
NapaStat | $5.2 million: That's the price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in December.
$5.2 million
Price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in December. The home is located at 9 Palisades Place in Calistoga and can be rented by Four Seasons Napa Valley guests.
Source: Joshua Dempsey, Vanguard Properties
Photos: Go inside Napa County's most expensive home sold in Dec. The price? $5.2 million.
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
9 Palisades Place in Calistoga
NapaStat | $430,000: That's the price of Napa County’s LEAST expensive home sold in November.
$430,000
Price of Napa County’s least expensive home sold in November. The home is located at 93 Chelsea Ave.
Source: Brad Simpkins, RE/MAX Gold
NapaStat | $34 million: That's the price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in November.
$34 million:
Price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in November. The home (and winery) is located at 840-844 Meadowood Lane, St. Helena.
Source: Steven Mavromihalis, Damian Archbold, Compass real estate
Photos: Go inside Napa County's most expensive home sold in November.
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena
NapaStat | $10.31 million: That's the price of Napa County’s second most expensive home sold in November.
$10.31 million
Price of Napa County’s second most expensive home sold in November. The home is located at 4301 Azalea Springs Way, Calistoga.
Source: Maurice Tegelaar, Matt Sevenau, Compass.
NapaStat | $2.43: Average price per square foot for Napa office space
Want to rent Napa office space? Expect to pay an average of $2.43 per sq. ft. In Vallejo, the average is $1.50.
Source: Colliers Napa/Solano market report
Napa County Prep Girls Lacrosse: Janerico picks lacrosse at Colorado College
Justin-Siena three-sport athlete Olivia Janerico is giving up her three sports in the order that she started them.
Looks like the last will be lacrosse.
During a well-attended ceremony in the Gasser Center on Nov. 9, with lacrosse and soccer teammates and former cross country teammates, friends, family, coaches and faculty in attendance, the senior signed a letter of intent to continue her lacrosse career with the NCAA Division III program at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
“They win their conference every year, and the coach, Susan Stuart, is phenomenal,” Janerico said after the signing ceremony.
During Stuart’s 28-season tenure, the Tigers have posted a 290-135-1 record and earned 11 appearances in the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.
“She played on the Canadian national team (as its goaltender in the 1997 and 2001 World Cups) and on the U.S. national team (1989-95). She has so much experience. Every school I went to — I must have gone to hundreds of schools — they all knew her. She’s so popular, because she’s so kind and hard-working, and she just has this grit about her. I’m so happy I get to be coached by her. She kinda has the same personality as me.”
Janerico was also impressed that Colorado College just built a new athletic complex, too.
“Most D-III (athletics) facilities, since they’re at academics-based schools, are not very good. But they just built a whole new facility because they have a D-I hockey team and a D-I women’s soccer team. I’m looking at their soccer team, as well. I might try out. But overall, they have good academics and great facilities.”
She’ll have to get used to playing home games at over 6,000 feet elevation.
“It’s definitely at altitude, but it’s beautiful,” she said of the school at the base of Pikes Peak. “I picked the school because of academics and I wanted a coach who didn’t just use me as a puzzle piece. I wanted a coach who truly understood me and appreciated me for my being. I met a lot of coaches who didn’t appreciate me for who I was. They just wanted to use my legs.”
Janerico carries an impressive 4.2 GPA, not bad for a three-sporter, but she said she’s had help.
“I got a lot of (deadline) extensions. Teachers are very understanding,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”
She plans to major in biology or psychology.
“Something in the medical field,” she said. “It’ll be fun. They go by a block system — three weeks for one class, and you have four blocks. It’s very fast-paced, but you focus on one subject at a time. I think it will be a good fit for me. I wanted to go to a small school and be able to know everyone.”
Janerico first burst onto the Braves’ scene as the varsity girls cross country team’s top runner following the graduation of Hannah Chau, who went on to star at UC Irvine. But she didn’t compete during the pandemic-shortened, league-only spring 2021 season because soccer was held that spring, too. She competed last fall, too, but was no longer leading the team.
She had to give up her senior season of cross country this fall to give a torn meniscus in her knee time to heal.
“I started running when I was 8 and in my first 5K I came in at 25 minutes,” she said. “My mom goes ‘Are you sure you’re done? You didn’t get lost?’ and I said ‘No, I finished.’ So I continued with it and just tried to improve my 5K time. That’s all that was for.
“But it was a toll on my body, and this year I just wanted to focus on getting my knee better.”
As a youth, she started playing soccer before she picked up a lacrosse stick.
She just started her fourth season of varsity soccer for the Braves. Janerico was a finalist for 2021-22 All-County Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a junior, controlling the midfield and helping create chances for the Braves, who qualified for the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years and finished third in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
Last spring, she helped Justin-Siena girls lacrosse win the VVAL with a 7-0 record and finish 16-3 overall. She finished fourth on the team with 20 assists and just sixth with 24 goals and 44 points.
But head coach Jon Edie said during his speech at the ceremony that stats don’t always reveal how good a player is — especially when she had so few high school games to accumulate stats.
“As a freshman, Oliv led the team in just about every category, but we only had four games before the season was canceled because of the pandemic,” Edie noted. “Sophomore year, we only had a six-week season, 11 games, and she led us in every category except goalie saves. They were two short years and it was really tough with the pandemic going on, but she made the most of it and really impressed us here.
“I don’t care about who scores. I just want to see good team play, and last year Oliv led in the non-sexy stats like ground balls, draws and turnovers caused. The drive is there, the talent is there, and I always say that what you do with your legs and your arms on the field is only half of it. The other half is in your heart and between your ears. You gotta be smart, you gotta be passionate, you’ve got to care about your teammates, and Oliv has all of those and spades.
“I would venture to say that someone who has played 20 high school games when she should have played 60 by now, she’s probably right up there with the all-time leaders in stats at Justin. She’s been that good, she’s been that meaningful to the school.”
She might have a bit more pep on the lacrosse field this spring after skipping her fall sport.
“My freshman self was picturing me to be a three-sport captain this year,” she said. “But I’m so much happier without doing cross country. It was so hard and time-consuming, and I wanted my knee to get better. Last year I tore my meniscus. We had 20 lacrosse games total and I only played in eight. I hope this year I get to just come back strong and lead. I want to get better faster.”
She feels being a multi-sport athlete helped her moved on to the next level in lacrosse.
“If you’re focused on one sport, that’s great. But if you can take away from multiple sports, you can use their different movements and it keeps you in shape and give you different perspectives and you learn the different positions and you can apply them,” she said.
So without cross country, she wouldn’t have been as good at soccer, and without soccer she wouldn’t be as good at lacrosse?
“Yes, I agree,” she said. “I do still run in my free time, but not as much as I used to. I’m more focused on the skills and getting faster.”
Edie mentioned that as he was driving to the ceremony, he heard KVYN 99.3 FM Sports Director Ira Smith announce that she and Oregon-bound acrobatics and tumbling athlete would be signing that day.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach Oliv for three years here,” said Edie, who also coached Janerico in Napa Force youth lacrosse. “Sometimes they haven’t been the easiest three years — nothing of her doing, but between COVID and injuries, she’s had only about a third of the high school games a senior coming into the season should have had.
“I’ve been really fortunate to have known Oliv and her mom (Delta Ruscheinsky) since she was little, and I knew there was something special about her. Not only did she have the drive, the speed and the aggressiveness, she also had the will to get better. She progressed not because she had size. It was the product of really hard work. When college coaches would talk to me about Oliv, they would ask me a lot of questions about her physical skills, a lot about her mental makeup — what drove her — and what I finally came back to was that I have never experienced a young athlete that works as hard at her craft as Oliv does — from working on her off hand, to making sure she’s in shape, her speed. We would do pick-up games during the pandemic and I know there were days when she was tired and didn’t want to do anything else, but she would go down to CTS (Fitness & Performance) and work out anyway. That drive was awesome to see. I think a lot of that stems from her makeup, a lot of it from Delta.
“She’s a mentor to the other players. I don’t think she even realized how girls coming up look up to her, and I hope when they hear about this they said ‘I want to play in college, too.’ I don’t have any college team I’m following, but I know in the spring of 2024 I’ll certainly be streaming her games online.”
Before she takes the field in Colorado Springs, Janerico said she needs to improve “my lacrosse IQ and just moving the ball quicker and using both hands more efficiently,” she said. “Everything I can do with my right, I need to do with my left. I need to be as versatile as possible.”
Today in sports history: Dec. 2
Video: This Week in Sports History
1944: Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins Heisman Trophy
1947: Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins Heisman Trophy
1958: Army back Pete Dawkins named Heisman Trophy winner
2002: Oakland's Tim Brown, Jerry Rice take turns rewriting NFL record book
2009: New Jersey Nets start season 0-18
2015: Stephen Curry steals dad's spotlight, scoring 40 on night meant to honor Dell Curry
2017: UCF beats Memphis, 62-55, in highest-scoring FBS conference title game
NapaStat | $422,500: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in October
$422,500:
Price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in October. The home is located at 112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands. It was originally listed for $499,000.
Source: Margaret Schloezer, Vintage Sotheby's International Realty
Photos: Check out Napa County's LEAST expensive home sold in October.
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
112 Parkview Lane in the Berryessa Highlands
NapaStat | $442,500: That's the price of Napa city’s least expensive home sold in October.
$442,500
Price of Napa city’s least expensive home sold in October. The home is located at 640 Silverado Trail (across from the Expo). It was originally listed for $450,000.
Source: Carla Griffin, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Photos: Go inside the least expensive home sold in Napa in October. This fixer-upper sold for $442,500
640 Silverado Trail, Napa
640 Silverado Trail, Napa
640 Silverado Trail, Napa
640 Silverado Trail, Napa
640 Silverado Trail, Napa
640 Silverado Trail, Napa
640 Silverado Trail, Napa
640 Silverado Trail Napa
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
NapaStat | $2.135 million: That's the price of Napa city’s most expensive home sold in October.
$2.135 million
Price of Napa city’s most expensive home sold in October. The home is located at 18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley. It was originally listed for $2.199 million.
Source: John Shackford, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in October. The price? $2.135 million.
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
18 Ridgetop Way in Browns Valley
NapaStat | $4.85 million: That's the price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in October.
$4.85 million
Price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in October. The home is located 1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa.
Source: Brian Gross/Gary Rose, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Photos: Go inside Napa County's most expensive home sold in October
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
1066 Mount George Ave., in Napa
NapaStat | $5.72: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County
$5.72
Current average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One month ago the average was $6.40.
Source: AAA
NapaStat | $625,000: Three Napa homes, each sold for $625,000, tied for the least expensive home sold in the city in September.
$625,000
Three Napa homes, each sold for $625,000, tied for the least expensive home sold in the city in September. One of them is located at 2355 Arthur St.
Source: Cheri Stanley, Sotheby’s International Realty
NapaStat | $10.25 million: Price of the most expensive home sold in Napa County in September. The estate is located at 303 Deer Park Rd., St. Helena. It was originally listed for $10.5 million.
$10.25 million
Price of Napa County’s most expensive home sold in September. The estate is located at 303 Deer Park Road, St. Helena. It was originally listed for $10.5 million.
Source: Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley St. Helena
Photos: Go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
Most expensive home sold in Napa County in Sept. 2022
NapaStat | $2 million: Napa city’s most expensive home sold in September. The home is located at 104 S. Newport Drive.
$2 million
Napa city’s most expensive home sold in September. The home is located at 104 S. Newport Drive. The Newport Drive home was bought by a neighbor who lived on Peninsula Court. The owner of 104 S. Newport then bought the neighbor’s house on Peninsula Court; the two effectively "traded" homes.
Source: Avi Strugo, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.
Photos: go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in September.
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
104 S. Newport Drive Napa
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
NapaStat | $460:That's the average daily room rate for a Napa County hotel room (Jan. to Aug. 2022). In 2019 the rate was $327.
$460: Average daily room rate for a Napa County hotel room (Jan. to Aug. 2022). In 2019 the rate was $327.
Source: STR
NapaStat | 3,403: Pounds of landfill trash were collected at the Sept. 17 Coastal Cleanup Day in Napa County.
3,403: Pounds of landfill trash were collected at the Sept. 17 Coastal Cleanup Day in Napa County.
Source: Napa County Resource Conservation District
NapaStat | $2.85 million: Napa city's most expensive home sold in August
$2.85 million:
Napa city's most expensive home sold in August. The home is located at 7 Lutge Ct. in Montecito Heights. It was originally listed for $2.75 million.
Source: Ellen Politz, Amber Payne, Corcoran Global Living
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Photos: Take a look inside Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August.
Napa's most expensive home sold in August 2022
NapaStat | $5.5 million: Napa County's most expensive home sold in August. The estate is located near Lake Berryessa.
$5.5 million
Napa County's most expensive home sold in August. The estate is located at 230 Long Ranch Road (via Highway 128 at Lake Berryessa). It was originally listed for $5.25 million.
Source: Chuck Sawday & Amy Sawday Kramer
NapaStat | 296: That's the number of job ads placed in July for nurses in Napa County.
296: Number of job ads placed in July for nursing jobs in Napa County.
Source: Employment Development Department
NapaStat | 230: That's the number of NVUSD students who take the bus from the former Harvest Middle School campus to other Napa middle schools.
230:
Number of NVUSD students who are bused daily from the former Harvest Middle School campus to other Napa middle schools.
The Napa school district's preferred vision of the Harvest campus' future includes preserving recreation facilities for community use.
NapaStat | $2,500: That's the cost of a monthly pass to the Halehouse wellness center and pool at the Stanly Ranch resort in Napa
$2,500
Cost of monthly pass to the Halehouse wellness center at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa. The pass gives locals daily access to resort facilities and spa pool.
NapaStat | $1.999 million: Napa's most expensive home sold in July. It's located at 295 Franklin St., in Napa.
$1.999 million
Napa's most expensive home sold in July. The home is located at 295 Franklin St., in downtown Napa.
Source: Connie & Jamie Johnson, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
NapaStat | $14 million: Napa County's most expensive home sold in July. The estate is located in Oakville.
$14 million
Napa County's most expensive home sold in July. The estate is located at 160 Campbell Creek Road in Oakville. It was originally listed for $15.5 million.
Source: Jacqueline Wessel, St. Helena Real Estate
Photos: Go inside Napa County's most expensive home sold in July, an Oakville estate.
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
160 Campbell Creek Road
NapaStat | $5.84: That's the average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One month ago the average was $6.49
$5.84
Current average price for one gallon of gas in Napa County. One month ago the average was $6.49.
Source: AAA
NapaStat | $385,000: Napa city's least expensive home sold in June. It's located at 1546 Yajome St.
$385,000
Napa city's least expensive home sold in June. It's located at 1546 Yajome St. The home was originally listed for $349,000.
Source: Jeff Sickler, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Photos: Check out Napa city's most expensive home sold in June.
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
NapaStat | $2.439 million: Napa city's most expensive home sold in June. It's located at 3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley.
$2.439 million
Napa city's most expensive home sold in June. It's located at 3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley. The home was originally listed for $2.395 million.
Source: Jeff Sickler, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Photos: Check out Napa city's most expensive home sold in June.
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
3550 Lowrey Ct. in Browns Valley
NapaStat | $14 million: Napa County's most expensive home sold in June. The estate is located at 40 Auberge Road, Rutherford.
$14 million
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June. The modern estate is located at 40 Auberge Road, Rutherford. It was originally listed for $15.5 million.
Source: Ginger Martin, Sotheby's International Realty