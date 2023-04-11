Jill Techel, longtime program director of Leadership Napa Valley, will retire this year.

Techel’s retirement will be celebrated at the Yountville Community Center on Monday, April 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., announced a news release.

The event is open to the public and “we would love to have people from all facets of the community who have been touched in some way or another by Jill’s warm leadership style and genuine concern for all of us who have benefited from her tireless devotion,” said the release.

Tickets for the event are available at leadershipnapavalley.org/Events. Tickets are $75 for the public and $60 for LNV alumni.

Now in its 35th year, LNV began in 1987. The program annually selects class members from a diverse cross-section of Napa Valley applicants. During the nine-month program, “class members develop leadership skills and learn teamwork and experience the many different pieces, from government to nonprofits that make Napa County such a special place to live.”