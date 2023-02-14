First Street Napa announced that California apparel brand Johnny Was has signed a 10-year lease in downtown center.

Johnny Was will open on First Street Napa in the early summer of this year, said a news release.

Johnny Was, which sells “boho-chic, vintage-inspired women’s apparel, accessories and home goods retailer,” will occupy 1,775 square feet of space at 1210 First St. adjacent to Archer Hotel Napa in downtown Napa. The space was formerly home to Pera Rug.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Johnny Was is very excited to be part of downtown Napa and to introduce our brand and collections of unique clothing and accessories to the Napa community,” said Catherine Nation, SVP Retail.

“As a destination, First Street Napa offers a thoughtfully curated combination of retail, culinary, hospitality, artistic and cultural experiences, which fits very well with our vision to deliver the aspirational California lifestyle to our customers.”

“Johnny Was is well known for its unique designs and accessories that reflect the quintessential California lifestyle, which fits perfectly with the unique varieties of retailers we have on property,” said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member, First Street Napa.

Photos: Check out Napa County's LEAST expensive home sold in January 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon. 23 Lena Drive, American Canyon.