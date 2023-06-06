Simon Family Estate, the family-owned, Napa Valley luxury wine producer, has appointed Josh Kretchmer as director of sales, said a news release.

With more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, including the past eight in the Napa Valley, Kretchmer “has gained a breadth and depth of relevant experience that make him uniquely qualified for the position,” the release said.

“In his new role, Josh will be initially charged with growing the winery’s Direct To Consumer (DTC) luxury wine business. Simultaneously, he will be overseeing Simon Family Estate’s national sales efforts, working closely with distributor partners and select on premise and retail accounts nationwide.”

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

“Josh’s diverse experience in the sales and hospitality space will be essential as we look to establish Simon Family Estate brand with discriminating wine consumers, restaurateurs and fine wine shops from coast-to-coast,” said Vintner-Owner, Sam Simon. “His natural enthusiasm for relationship building, telling our story and providing exceptional service will be invaluable to our ongoing success as a family-owned business.”

Prior to joining Simon Family Estate, Kretchmer most recently served as national sales director and director of private client relations for luxury label ADAMVS. Kretchmer holds a Level 2 Certificate from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust and a Level 1 from the Court of Master Sommeliers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: First Annual Napa Cowboy Gathering Cowboy Gathering 2 Cowboy Gathering 1 Cowboy Gathering 3 Cowboy Gathering 4 Cowboy Gathering 5 Cowboy Gathering 6 Cowboy Gathering 7 Cowboy Gathering 8 Cowboy Gathering 9 Cowboy Gathering 10 Cowboy Gathering 11 Cowboy Gathering 12 Cowboy Gathering 13 Cowboy Gathering 14 Cowboy Gathering 15 Cowboy Gathering 16 Cowboy Gathering 17 Cowboy Gathering 18 Cowboy Gathering 19 Cowboy Gathering 20