Simon Family Estate, the family-owned, Napa Valley luxury wine producer, has appointed Josh Kretchmer as director of sales, said a news release.
With more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, including the past eight in the Napa Valley, Kretchmer “has gained a breadth and depth of relevant experience that make him uniquely qualified for the position,” the release said.
“In his new role, Josh will be initially charged with growing the winery’s Direct To Consumer (DTC) luxury wine business. Simultaneously, he will be overseeing Simon Family Estate’s national sales efforts, working closely with distributor partners and select on premise and retail accounts nationwide.”
“Josh’s diverse experience in the sales and hospitality space will be essential as we look to establish Simon Family Estate brand with discriminating wine consumers, restaurateurs and fine wine shops from coast-to-coast,” said Vintner-Owner, Sam Simon. “His natural enthusiasm for relationship building, telling our story and providing exceptional service will be invaluable to our ongoing success as a family-owned business.”
Prior to joining Simon Family Estate, Kretchmer most recently served as national sales director and director of private client relations for luxury label ADAMVS. Kretchmer holds a Level 2 Certificate from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust and a Level 1 from the Court of Master Sommeliers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
PHOTOS: First Annual Napa Cowboy Gathering
Cowboy Gathering 2
Heather Kornemann gives a roping and stock handling demonstration using cattle during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 1
Colton Rodriguez, 13, from San Juan Batista practices roping during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 3
Spencer Smith an education leader in regenerative agriculture and soil health leads participants on an education walkabout during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 4
Spencer Smith an education leader in regenerative agriculture and soil health leads participants on an education walkabout during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 5
Attendees are seen at the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 6
Attendees listen to Spencer Smith, an education leader in regenerative agriculture and soil health, while on an education walkabout during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 7
Bruce Sandifer gives a roping and stock handling demonstration using cattle during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 8
Attendees listen to Spencer Smith, an education leader in regenerative agriculture and soil health, while on an education walkabout during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 9
Attendees are seen at the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 10
Saddles for sale are seen at the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 11
Attendees look at items for sale at the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 12
Bruce Sandifer gives a roping and stock handling demonstration using cattle during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 13
Bruce Sandifer and Heather Kornemann give a roping and stock handling demonstration using cattle during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 14
Spencer Smith an education leader in regenerative agriculture and soil health talks to participants about soil while on an education walkabout during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 15
An attendee listens to Spencer Smith, an education leader in regenerative agriculture and soil health, while on an education walkabout during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 16
Spencer Smith an education leader in regenerative agriculture and soil health talks to participants, reflected in his sunglasses, about soil while on an education walkabout during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 17
A Napa County Sheriff Posse horse is seen at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 18
Attendees are seen at the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 19
Members of the Napa County Sheriff Posse are seen at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Cowboy Gathering 20
Bruce Sandifer gives a roping and stock handling demonstration using cattle during the first annual Napa Cowboy Gathering held at the Napa Horseman’s Association on Saturday, June 3. The three day gathering offered a variety of different talks, vendors, demonstrations, food and music.
Nick Otto, Register
Feeding It Forward collected surplus food after BottleRock for more than 15 community groups to distribute to vulnerable Napans and those in need.
Howard Yune, Register video
