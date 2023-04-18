Calibre One, a global executive search boutique, announced an addition to its expanding healthcare and life sciences team. Kimberley Rice has been named global partner and will work from her office in Napa Valley.

"Rice has fervently melded her professional and personal interests in diversity and inclusion for decades," said a news release.

“I have a true desire to do my small part to effect meaningful change including mentoring and contributing to STEM students from underserved communities,” said Rice.

Prior to joining Calibre One Rice was CEO of her own global life sciences firm for 11 years, which she sold to a multinational search firm. She was recruited to start the U.S. division of a global life sciences boutique firm and has worked as a global partner for other sizeable firms in healthcare and life sciences.