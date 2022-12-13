Napa Valley biz buzz: Lee Enterprises achieves fiscal-year guidance with "strong fourth quarter results"

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and a digital-first subscription platform providing "high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," reported preliminary fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended Sept. 25.

“Lee delivered strong fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results accelerating our execution of the Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and CEO. “We exceeded all our revenue and digital subscription guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA was in line with our guidance."

Mowbray added, “Lee remains the fastest growing digital subscription platform in media with 32% digital subscriber growth, and Amplified Digital remains the fastest growing digital marketing agency solution with 82% revenue growth in the quarter. I am really encouraged at the pace of Lee’s digital transformation as our results and execution place us well on our way to achieving our long-term goals.”