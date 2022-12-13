 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Valley biz buzz: Lee Enterprises achieves fiscal-year guidance with "strong fourth quarter results"

  • Updated
Lee Enterprises logo

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and a digital-first subscription platform providing "high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," reported preliminary fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended Sept. 25.

“Lee delivered strong fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results accelerating our execution of the Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and CEO. “We exceeded all our revenue and digital subscription guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA was in line with our guidance."

Mowbray added, “Lee remains the fastest growing digital subscription platform in media with 32% digital subscriber growth, and Amplified Digital remains the fastest growing digital marketing agency solution with 82% revenue growth in the quarter. I am really encouraged at the pace of Lee’s digital transformation as our results and execution place us well on our way to achieving our long-term goals.”

People are also reading…

Info: lee.net

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A Very Different Environment Ahead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News