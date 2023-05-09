“We are encouraged by the solid pace of digital revenue growth in the second fiscal quarter,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO. “Our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy is driving digital revenue growth, transforming the mix of our top line revenue, and positioning us towards a vibrant, sustainable, and profitable digital model. Total digital revenue grew 12% in the quarter, driven by 39% digital subscription revenue growth. We remain steadfast in investing in our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy that is driving digital revenue growth. At the same time, due to the soft advertising environment, particularly on the print side, we reset our print cost structure, providing an additional $76 million of cost benefit."