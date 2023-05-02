FOR THE REGISTER
Laura Levy Shatkin, editor-in-chief of Napa Sonoma Magazine, has joined Gail Morgan Lane at St. Helena Real Estate.
“We are thrilled to bring Ms. Levy Shatkin onto our team,” said Morgan Lane, broker/owner at St. Helena Real Estate.
“I’m really excited to join Gail’s firm which offers the highest possible level of customer service,” said Levy Shatkin. “I’m a people person and a communicator by nature, with years in the media industry so this suits me well,” she added.
Levy Shatkin continues to hold the editor-in-chief position at Napa Sonoma Magazine.
St. Helena Real Estate is located at 1346 Main St. in St. Helena.
Photos: Go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa city in March
1481 Cedar Ave.
This Napa home was the MOST expensive home sold in Napa city in March. It's located at 1481 Cedar Ave. near downtown Napa. The half-acre estate sold for $2.7 million.
Source: Mark Lesti, Windermere Napa Valley Properties
Darren Loveland photography
Photos: Go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in March.
2937 Pine St. in west Napa
This Napa estate was the MOST expensive home sold in Napa County in March. It's located at 2937 Pine St. in west Napa. The 9-acre estate sold for $4.25 million.
Frank Deras photo
