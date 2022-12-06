Napa Valley biz buzz: Louis Jenkins Jr. joins Redwood Credit Union as vice president

Redwood Credit Union has hired Louis Jenkins Jr. as vice president of sales and service. In his new role, he’ll provide leadership, guidance, and oversight of organizational service delivery, ensuring exceptional member service across the credit union, said a news release.

Jenkins will drive continuous improvement in policies, procedures, programs, and operational excellence across the organization, said the release.

Prior to joining RCU, Jenkins worked for Bank of America and Chase Bank. He has a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Bethany College and an MBA in business administration and general management from Grand Canyon University.

Jenkins works in RCU’s newly opened Napa campus.