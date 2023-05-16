Napa's Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services qualified for the Nationwide Agribusiness annual FAST Track Contest and Sales Incentive Trip, said a news release. This qualification is earned as a result of new farm sales and signifies their place among Nationwide Agribusiness’ leading writers of farm insurance, said the release.
While more than 6,800 agencies write farm insurance for Nationwide, only 73 qualified for the 2022 Fast Track Contest – and just 16 were invited to Santa Barbara to celebrate their success.
Info: mivinsurance.com
