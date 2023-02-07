The board of directors of Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has named Lee W. Miller as the organization’s new executive director, said a news release.

Miller stated, “I am excited to get started and grateful for the confidence from the board. Napa County is such a wonderful place, and I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know many business owners.”

“The NCHCC is the only chamber that covers the entire county, and it is our objective to complement each of the five city chambers,” Miller added.

“A common misnomer is that only Hispanic owned businesses may join our chamber,” said Miller.

However, “As much as 30% of our members are non-Hispanic owned. Businesses join NCHCC to help support other Hispanic businesses. But it’s also an excellent way for any business to reach that 40% of the county’s population who are Hispanic.”

Miller has held leadership positions in business and nonprofits previously having been VP sales at Samsung Telecom and regional sales manager at Toshiba Telecom in his corporate years, said the release.

Since relocating to Napa in 2012 and launching his real estate career, he has served on the Vine Trail Coalition Board and as president of Napa NorBAR Association of Realtors.

Miller is "regularly involved in the Napa community, always passionate about seeking ways to give back and is recent graduate of Leadership Napa Valley’s Class 34,” said the release.

Because Miller works as a realtor, serving the Hispanic Chamber position is a part-time position, the release said.

“We found that revamping and offering new activities and programs in a post-pandemic era is simply more than our all-volunteer board of directors can deliver,” said Bernie Narvaez, current NCHCC president. “Lee is very excited to deliver ever-increasing value to members.”

