Janice Clifton, the owner of Napa’s Abbey Carpets Unlimited Design Center, recently traveled to Washington D.C. and met with senators and members of Congress in her role as an executive board member for the World Floor Covering Association, said a news release.
The seven-member executive board had meetings with three U.S. senators and three members of Congress including Rep. Mike Thompson who represents the North Bay and includes Napa County. Their discussions centered on issues affecting the retail floor covering industry.
“Many of these are the same challenges that face all small businesses,” said Clifton. “The issues include the shortage of blue-collar workers, classifications for independent contractors, and tax help for small businesses.”
Clifton, a 50-year resident of the valley, has owned and operated Abbey Carpets Unlimited since 1985. She said she is “very proud to represent the WFCA,” where she’s served on the Board and its Executive Committee for more than 20 years. She was also the WFCA chairperson in 2013.
