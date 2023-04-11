Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Born in Napa Valley and named after her two daughters Olivia and Grace, Cindy O’Brien, a holistic aesthetician and former Hollywood make-up artist, created an ultra-clean beauty brand “to quickly transform skin with plant-powered organics, botanicals and science-based actives that are nontoxic to people and the planet,” said the release.