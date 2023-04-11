Napa beauty brand Liv + Grace Skincare is celebrating its five-year business anniversary, said a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Born in Napa Valley and named after her two daughters Olivia and Grace, Cindy O’Brien, a holistic aesthetician and former Hollywood make-up artist, created an ultra-clean beauty brand “to quickly transform skin with plant-powered organics, botanicals and science-based actives that are nontoxic to people and the planet,” said the release.
Liv + Grace Skincare was launched in 2018 out of the frustration of finding “real” clean beauty products that worked, said the release. O’Brien also has a skincare practice called Cindy O’Brien Aesthetics.
Info: livandgraceskincare.com
Biz buzz: LIV + GRACE SKINCARE by Napan Cindy O’Brien partners with Spa Talisa at Four Seasons resort
Biz buzz: Napan Cindy O’Brien has partnered with Spa Talisa at Four Seasons in Calistoga to share her skincare collection.
Just as beauty is more than skin deep, so become our beauty products.