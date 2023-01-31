Napa Valley biz buzz: Napa’s MIV Insurance named California insurance agency of the year

Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services (MIV), a Napa Valley insurance agency specializing in the wine business, has been named the winner of Nationwide Farm Agent of the Year, said a news release.

The designation was awarded by California Farm Bureau, in partnership with Nationwide Agribusiness.

"MIV Insurance has been a trusted partner of the Farm Bureau and not only serves a number of Farm Bureau members, but has been an instrumental resource in helping the Farm Bureau to advance sound public policy as it relates to wildfire insurance in the Napa Valley and many other important issues affecting our members," said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau.

“To be selected by the California Farm Bureau and Nationwide Ag as the Insurance Agency of the Year is a tremendous achievement, and something that we never could have accomplished without the fantastic support and hard work of our entire staff here at MIV,” said Tim Malloy, partner at Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services.

