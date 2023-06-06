Cienda Partners and Pendant Capital announced the acquisition of the SENZA Hotel in Napa. A sale price was not provided.

“The acquisition of SENZA, a beautiful luxury hotel, was a rare opportunity in a difficult-to-enter market,” said Barry Hancock of Cienda Partners. “We are pleased to add this hotel in the heart of Napa Valley to our growing portfolio of unique boutique hotels.”

SENZA Hotel is located on two acres at 4066 Howard Lane, between Napa and Yountville.

SENZA Hotel was initially a bed and breakfast purchased in 2006 by Kathryn and Craig Hall, winemakers who owned the neighboring vineyard, said the news release.

Throughout the next 17 years, SENZA Hotel evolved into a 48-room boutique hotel.

“For nearly two decades, SENZA has been a passion project for us in a region that holds great meaning to our business and our family,” said Craig Hall, founder, and chairman of HALL Group.

“We are currently involved in several new hospitality projects, and felt it was the right time to pass the torch to allow us to better focus on these new endeavors. With Cienda Partners and Pendant Capital, we found a buyer in which we saw great cultural alignment and fit—who recognized the distinctive quality and high standards of SENZA and wanted to invest for the long-term.”

According to the news release, “new ownership is exploring ways to activate the property and renovate the common areas while expanding food and beverage offerings.”

