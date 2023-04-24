Napa Valley Jewelers has a new owner and new name: Napa Valley Jewelers by Blue Diamond.

Following his company’s acquisition of Napa Valley Jewelers, Altaf Amlani, owner of Blue Diamond Jeweler Inc., has signed a new lease of the longtime Napa Valley Jewelers retail store located at Suite 365 at 1300 First St. in downtown Napa.

The new store will be branded as “Napa Valley Jewelers by Blue Diamond," said a news release.

“Napa Valley Jewelers and Blue Diamond are both well-established and respected brands that genuinely care about their customers which made this business transaction an easy decision for Kent and me,” said Amlani.

“Napa is an established destination for proposals and weddings. I would like Napa Valley Jewelers by Blue Diamond to become the perfect place to come for a one-of-a-kind custom-designed engagement ring. A place to ‘wine, dine and now shine’ is how I see it!”

Napa Valley Jewelers owner Kent Gardella is retiring but said he will continue to work with Blue Diamond at the rebranded Napa Valley Jewelers by Blue Diamond store on a part-time basis and by appointment.

“I’ve gotten to know Altaf and Blue Diamond and we both have a deep commitment to customer service and putting smiles on our customers’ faces when they find that perfect jewelry piece that touches their heart,” said Gardella.

“I know Napa Valley Jewelers will be in good hands and remain successful under his ownership. Blue Diamond is also very community focused and gives to charitable causes which is important to the Napa community. It’s a great fit.”

Napa Valley Jewelers by Blue Diamond will offer all of the same services as Napa Valley Jewelers with the added specialty of custom-designed engagement rings, estate jewelry selling and buying.

The rebranded store will have a soft opening on July 1, but plans to hold a public grand reopening event later in the summer, according to the statement.

“First Street Napa remains committed to providing the best retail customer experience in the Napa region and we are grateful to Kent for his years of operation on our property,” said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member for the First Street Napa development. “We welcome Altaf and the Blue Diamond staff as they become part of the First Street Napa community.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blue Diamond operates three jewelry salons across Southern California in Long Beach, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo. It specializes in custom engagement rings, fine jewelry and accessories. The company was founded in 1974.