Napa Valley biz buzz: Napa's Audio Visual Engineering buys building

Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed SBA funding for Audio Visual Engineering in Napa, said a news release.

The financing allowed the company to create two new, local jobs and to purchase a 2,811 square foot building located at 461 Technology Way in Napa.

Brian Watson opened the doors of Audio Visual Engineering in 1999 because he saw a need for custom-designed home audio/visual systems in the greater Bay Area, said the release.

Audio Visual Engineering now has a staff of 17 "and prides itself on remaining at the forefront of home theater technology, offering both digital entertainment systems and conventional equipment based on customer needs and preferences."

Watson has occupied leased space for his company but wanted to invest in commercial property instead, said the release.

Working with Morgan Stanley Bank and with Bay Area Development Company’s Bob Thompson, Watson was able to purchase a home for his business, lock in his occupancy costs for the long term and create new jobs in the community where he has worked for more than 20 years.