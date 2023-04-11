The OLE Health Foundation Board of Directors announced that Jones Family Vineyards Proprietor Rick Jones will be the recipient of the inaugural John Shafer Visionary Award.

The award honors the legacy of vintner John Shafer, who was among OLE Health's fiercest advocates, said a news release. Shafer helped create the OLE Health Foundation and foster the community support that sustains the organization today. The John Shafer Visionary Award recognizes an individual who has committed him or herself to furthering the mission of OLE Health, which is to ensure that high quality primary care is provided to everyone who lives and works in the communities it serves.

“I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition than Rick Jones,” said Darioush Khaledi, chair of the OLE Health Foundation Board.

With service spanning more than two decades, Jones has been a stalwart advocate for OLE Health, said the release. He originally joined the operating board in 2013, serving as treasurer from 2014-2015, and board chair from 2017-2018.

“Making sure that health care is available to everyone is important to ensuring Napa is the kind of place that I want to call home,” said Jones.

The John Shafer Visionary Award will be presented at the Vida OLE! Visionaries’ Luncheon on May 18, hosted by Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo at their Wappo Hill home.