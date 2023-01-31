Napa Valley biz buzz: OLE Health south Napa campus attains patient-centered medical home status

The National Committee for Quality Assurance has recognized the OLE Health Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus as Napa County’s newest patient-centered medical home, said a news release.

All six of OLE Health’s locations are now recognized as patient-centered medical homes, said the release.

The patient-centered medical home focuses on team-based care led by the patient’s “primary care provider,” who can be a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to help build better relationships between patients and their clinical care teams.

Research shows that patient-centered medical homes improve quality and the patient experience, increase staff satisfaction, and reduce health care costs. Practices that earn recognition have made a commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care.

“At OLE Health we believe in putting the patient at the center of everything we do. This recognition shows that we are succeeding in those efforts,” said Teresa Shinder, OLE Health’s Chief Medical Officer. "As the only federally-qualified health center in Napa, we serve some of our most vulnerable populations, and we are proud to offer the highest quality, holistic and team-based health care to our clients, regardless of ability to pay."

A core tenant of being a PCMH is helping patients navigate the complexities of the medical system. In addition to offering a coordinated and multidisciplinary approach that includes medical, dental, optometry, midwifery, nutrition, specialist referrals, telehealth, after-hours care, and wraparound services, OLE Health provides care coordination and case management to ensure patients get the assistance they need navigating the healthcare landscape.

