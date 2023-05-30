Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center was recently honored by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative – a member organization that aims to improve health outcomes for women and mothers – with two quality and engagement awards for providing exceptional care to Napa Valley women and their families, said a news release.

“As the only labor and delivery unit in the Napa Valley, Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center is dedicated to ensuring mothers and their babies receive the highest quality obstetrical care that is close to home,” Chief Executive Terry Wooten said. “We are honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the care and expertise of our board-certified obstetricians and the compassionate, world-class neonatology and nursing teams at our hospital.”

In addition to this recognition, the Napa Valley hospital earned the Superstar Award: Small Birth Volume Hospitals for actively participating in educational opportunities and utilizing the organization’s Maternal Data Center, which tracks maternity care performance and identifies perinatal quality improvement opportunities for hospitals across California.

“Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center is humbled to be among the hospitals recognized by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative this year,” Khatkar said. “We are grateful to our nurses and physicians for their dedication to clinical excellence and compassionate care.”

