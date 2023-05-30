Share this article paywall-free.
Redwood Credit Union recently re-elected volunteer board members Christina Rivera, David Gouin and Debbie Watts.
The board has also named its officer roles for the year as follows: Rob Eyler, board chair; Jim Olmsted, board vice chair; Lisa Wittke Schaffner, board secretary; and Debbie Watts, board treasurer.
Additionally, the board welcomed Stephanie Plante as a new associate board member, and Gerardo Martin continues to serve as RCU associate board member.
Info: 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org
