Reich & Associates, Inc., specializing in all levels of bookkeeping and accounting services, announced the hiring of Jessica (Lehman) Rose as a senior manager and member of the leadership team, said a news release.

Rose brings with her 10 years of experience in the wine business, said the release.

She holds a B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz and a Wine Industry Finance and Accounting certificate from Sonoma State University.

Rose was selected for the Napa Valley Vintners Leadership Program and is active professionally with the Women for Winesense, Finance & Accounting Roundtable. Before joining Reich & Associates, Rose held many different positions at Seavey Vineyards, ultimately serving as the general manager.

Rose joins JJ McCarthy in heading up the wine industry practice.

Reich & Associates, Inc. provides a range of business services including bookkeeping, payroll, accounting, and controller and CFO advisory services. Founded in 2004 and based in downtown Napa, the firm assists more than 100 business and high net wealth individuals across the North Bay.

