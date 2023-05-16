Robert Mondavi Winery announced it will open Arch & Tower in downtown Napa, said a new release.

Arch & Tower invites guests "to experience Robert Mondavi Winery’s acclaimed wines and hospitality in new and unexpected ways beginning in late summer 2023," said the release.

“The opening of Arch & Tower is a pivotal moment in the historic transformation of Robert Mondavi Winery, inspired by the innovative and community-minded spirit of Robert Mondavi himself,” said Lauren Larrabee, general manager of Robert Mondavi Winery.

Located in the historic Borreo Building at 930 3rd Street, Arch & Tower "will combine the energy of downtown Napa with hospitality experiences wholly reimagined to surprise and enchant guests. Inspired by the winery’s founding year of 1966 and the grand dreams and celebratory spirit of California at the time, the space’s creative concept epitomizes warmth, connection and a global mindset, both honoring and innovating Robert Mondavi Winery’s presence in the valley," said the release.

The property was last home to Stone Brewing Co. However, in October 2022, the brewery was evicted for nonpayment of rent.

Arch & Tower guests will have the opportunity "to enjoy daily wine and culinary experiences as well as special events, reinvented for a community that delights in the exploration of wine, food and culture. Wine tastings highlighting Napa Valley and To Kalon Vineyard terroir, paired with bites inspired by the winery’s founding era, can be enjoyed in the open-air lounge overlooking downtown Napa."

"The Legend Lunch invokes convivial connection through a leisurely lunch at communal tables by the Napa River, featuring three internationally-inspired-but-locally-sourced courses paired with wines from The Estates Collection. And guests can wind down from the day or gear up for dinner at Arch & Tower Après, with wines by the glass and snacks a la carte offered until 7 p.m. daily."

“Robert Mondavi was a huge supporter of downtown Napa himself and I believe he would be thrilled that we are returning to open our doors here. This is our chance to do something unexpected, so we’re excited to welcome guests to Arch & Tower for some truly innovative culinary experiences paired with our terroir-driven wines,” said Director of Hospitality Philip Hansell.

The temporary hospitality move is part of the multi-faceted transformation of Robert Mondavi Winery, which encompasses every aspect of the brand, including a comprehensive renovation of both the hospitality and winemaking areas at the Highway 29 property, said the release.

