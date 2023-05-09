Diana Rosales is the new operations care manager at Napa nonprofit Expressions of Hope, announced a news release.

Rosales previously worked for nine years as a Napa County social worker "and comes with a wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion."

As operations care manager, Rosales will take ownership of Care Portal, filter requests, support resource families, help with events, provide record keeping and data collection, "and help create new ways to serve our community," said the release.