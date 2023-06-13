Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage announced that Ginger Martin, Hillary Ryan, and Daniel Casabonne were recognized in the 2023 RealTrends The Thousand rankings.

The annual report ranks America’s top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2022 annual sales volume and transaction sides, said a news release.

The RealTrends The Thousand rankings comprise four categories: the top 250 agents by sides, top 250 agents by sales volume, top 250 teams by sides, and top 250 teams by sales volume. Ginger Martin ranked #207, Hillary Ryan ranked #226, and Daniel Casabonne ranked #244 on the top agents by sales volume list.

“We are proud to have Ginger, Hillary, and Daniel represent our company on this prestigious industry list," said Jonathan Soh, Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage vice president and brokerage manager.

For the highly coveted 2023 rankings, Sotheby’s International Realty claimed 38 agents of the top 250 sales associates in the RealTrends individual sales volume category.

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,100 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Each office is independently owned and operated.