St. Helena Hospital has opened a new cardiac clinic offering comprehensive cardiac care in Napa, said a news release.

The new Napa office is located at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 240. The cardiac suite will be home to Maia Eng, MD, a specialist trained in general cardiology and cardiac imaging. Additional experts from the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute will have clinic days providing the community access to services from electrophysiology, interventional cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery to limb preservation and other vascular services, said the release.

“We believe that expanding our cardiovascular services in the Napa area will enable residents of the Napa Valley to access destination medicine for their heart in their neighborhood. Our expert team contains specialists that are internationally published, providers of the largest volume center for Hybrid-Maze and recognized for high quality care and outcomes,” said Dr. Steve Herber, the president of St. Helena Hospital.

Info: 707-253-1135

