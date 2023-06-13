St. Helena Hospital recently celebrated its 145th anniversary.

"Over almost a century and a half, St. Helena Hospital has continuously evolved and adapted to meet the changing needs of our community while maintaining a focus on promoting holistic health," said Steven Herber, MD, president of St. Helena Hospital.

The journey towards community well-being at St. Helena Hospital can be traced back to Ellen White, an early leader in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, said a news release.

“White advocated for a holistic approach to health, emphasizing a balanced life, nutritious diet, clean air and water, strong community bonds, and regular exercise,” the release said.

“Inspired by these principles, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg established the Battle Creek Sanitarium, attracting notable individuals like Thomas Edison, Amelia Earhart, and President William Howard Taft. This success led to the creation of the St. Helena Rural Health Retreat and numerous similar institutions worldwide. Dr. Merritt G. Kellogg (brother of J. H. Kellogg) played a vital role in opening the original St. Helena facility on June 7, 1878.”