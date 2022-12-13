Napa Valley biz buzz: Travis Credit Union recognizes community partners and volunteers

On Dec. 6 Travis Credit Union in partnership with the Travis Credit Union Foundation hosted its first Annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony.

Almost 100 guests gathered for this momentous occasion to celebrate individuals and community partners for their commitment to supporting local communities.

The awardees included the Partner of the Year: the Napa County Office of Education.

Damian Alarcon, TCU's Associate Vice President of Community Relations remarked, “the Volunteer Recognition Event is a hallmark moment for Travis Credit Union and the Travis Credit Union Foundation to honor the spirit of volunteerism. Our partners being recognized help us spread financial education and promote financial wellness."