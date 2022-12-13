 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Valley biz buzz: Travis Credit Union recognizes community partners and volunteers

  • Updated
BizBuzz

BizBuzz

 Register file photo

On Dec. 6 Travis Credit Union in partnership with the Travis Credit Union Foundation hosted its first Annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony.

Almost 100 guests gathered for this momentous occasion to celebrate individuals and community partners for their commitment to supporting local communities.

The awardees included the Partner of the Year: the Napa County Office of Education.

Damian Alarcon, TCU's Associate Vice President of Community Relations remarked, “the Volunteer Recognition Event is a hallmark moment for Travis Credit Union and the Travis Credit Union Foundation to honor the spirit of volunteerism. Our partners being recognized help us spread financial education and promote financial wellness." 

Info: traviscu.org 

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A Very Different Environment Ahead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News